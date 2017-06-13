Investigation into drug distribution operation leads to three arrests

Following an undercover investigation, Mt. Juliet Police executed search warrants at two homes and arrested three individuals after investigating reports of illegal drug sales. A fourth individual could not be located, and there are active warrants for his arrest.

The investigation started when members of the Mt. Juliet Police Crime Suppression Unit, with the assistance from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Special Agents, began to look into reports about a drug distribution operation, involving a home in the 400 block of Belinda Parkway and one in the 3000 block of East Yorkshire Court. Through the investigation, connected between both homes and four individuals, it became apparent to detectives that heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine was being sold to individuals in Mt. Juliet. As a result of the investigation, detectives were granted search warrants.

During the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6, 2017, members of Mt. Juliet’s Crime Suppression Unit, Special Response Team, and TBI executed search warrants at both homes.

As a result, detectives seized nearly 5 ounces of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia, cash, and four vehicles. Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. One individual remains outstanding with active warrants for his arrest.

“Our detectives in the Crime Suppression Unit, with the assistance of TBI Special Agents, continue to do great work in the effort to keep dangerous drugs out of our community,” stated Chief James Hambrick. “We will always remain committed in this effort, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by our detectives and the TBI Special Agents.”

Charged: James Burns, 37, of Old Hickory. Possession of a Schedule I Drug (Heroin) with Intent to Resale; Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) with Intent to Resale; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $62,000 Bond.

Laurie Leichhardt, 36, of Mt. Juliet Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Resale; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $22,000 Bond.

Jason Eaves, 40, of Mt. Juliet. Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Resale; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $22,000 Bond.

Scott Cook, 43, of Mt. Juliet. Wanted for Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Resale; Wanted for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with any information regarding Cook’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .