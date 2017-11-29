Investigation into fire at MJ Health Care

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet quickly extinguished a fire at Mt. Juliet Health Care, located at 2650 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, units responded to a report of heavy smoke in the structure, which is an assisted living facility. Evacuation took place, and firefighters located a room and its contents on fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and all residents were accounted for. No injuries were reported.
The facility’s sprinkler system activated, which aided in containing the flames.
Resources and multiple ambulances from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded as a precaution, and they assisted with the incident.
As of Friday night, residents were not displaced, and arrangements were made for housing. An investigation will take place to determine exactly what led up to the incident.
