Investigation underway after gun store burglary

An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab burglary of a gun store. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, officers responded to Guns and Ammo (aka KBR Firearms II), located at 1730 N. Mt. Juliet Road, after the burglar alarm system activated. Officers arrived within moments of the initial dispatch to find damage to the front glass of the business. It appears unknown suspects busted through the front glass of the store and stole 15 handguns and one rifle part.

Detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence in hopes of leading them to the suspects. Agents with the ATF are assisting in the investigation, and they are offering a $5,000 reward, in partnership with NSSF, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

Detectives discovered surveillance footage of potential suspects parking across the street of the gun store near Suntrust Bank, prior to committing the burglary. They hope someone in the community will recognize the vehicle and associate the vehicle with potential suspects. The suspect vehicle appears to be a white Kia Optima 4-door sedan. Another suspect vehicle was spotted, but the vehicle type is not clear in the current surveillance footage. It is believed a group of individuals are responsible for this crime.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .