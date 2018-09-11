Irby, John Alan

John Alan Irby, born May 24, 1932, in Lake Worth, Texas, became at peace on Sept. 2, 2018, at his residence in Lebanon. He was 86. A Memorial Service was held Sept. 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Mr. Irby is survived by wife Jackie Irby, children Cheryl (Leslie) and Ben Irby, step-children Denise (Dorsey) Jackson and Mike Denton, grandchildren Daniel (Jo) Sanders, step-grandchildren Brittany Chappell, Peyton Jackson, John Michael and Isabell Denton, great-grandchildren Jean Luc and Taylor Sanders, Hannah and Emily Laufer and Austin Sanders-Joyner. He is preceded in death by parents Roy and Maud Bozzell Irby, seven siblings, Shirley Harmon Irby, mother of his children Cheryl, Ben Jack Irby and granddaughter Christy Sanders.

