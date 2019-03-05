Irwin, Vivian F.

Vivian F. Irwin, 87, of Hermitage, passed away quietly surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2019.

She is survived by her two children; daughter, Sandi (Mickey) Oros, and their daughter, Ashley (Drew) Oros-Robinson, and their son, Zavier; daughter, Kathy Irwin and her daughter, Erica (Jason) Bockman, and their daughters, Alexis and Jessica. She will also be remembered as a very special aunt, to her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband, William (Bill), to whom she was married for 63 years; son, Steven Irwin; parents, Elmer and Tishie Stevens; brothers, Guy (Myrtle) Stevens, Elwood (Gladys) Stevens, Earl (Vivian) Stevens, Raymond Stevens, Leon (Mauvalene) Stevens, Charles (Marie) Stevens and Ralph (Robbie) Stevens.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, from 1-4 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.