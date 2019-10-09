Ivanoff, Nicolas

Nicolas Ivanoff, age 92, born in San Francisco, California, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Lebanon. A graveside service was held Oct. 8 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee.

TSGT Nicolas Ivanoff is survived by granddaughter Donna Sabella; great-grandchildren Layne (Brittany) Frazier, Nathaniel Vought, and Jereme Vought; and great-great-grandchildren Elsie and Leo Frazier. He is preceded in death by wife Euginia Ivanoff, step-son John Sabella, and parents.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.