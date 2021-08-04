JACKSON, Emmie ‘Myrtle’

Emmie Myrtle Jackson, 81, Lebanon, passed away July 28.

Myrtle was preceded in death by parents, Harris and Bertie Jackson; brother, Aubrey Jackson; sister Audrey Knight; and nephews, Aubrey “Bubba” Flatt; and Dennis Luper.

She is survived by sister, Joyce (Jerry) Luper; nieces, Kathy (Kevin) Hummel; Barbara (Jason) Stewart; and Kim Knight; nephews, Stevie (Jenny) Luper; Anthony (Nicole) Knight; and Walter (KC) Knight; 7 great nephews; and 6 great nieces.

A visitation was Saturday, July 31 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, as well as Sunday, Aug. 1.

A service was held Sunday, Aug. 1 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

A special thanks to Kevin and Susan Gardener, and Amy Joyner for taking good care of her for many years.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.