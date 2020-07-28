Jackson, Gordon Thomas

Gordon Thomas Jackson, age 64 of Mt. Juliet, died July 24, 2020. He is survived by: Parents – Bill and Dean Jackson; Brother – Francis Benjamin Jackson; Sister – Nancy Jackson (Alan) Hale; Nieces and nephews – Jeremy (Kimmie) Jackson, Mark Hale, Michael (Jessica) Hale and Amy Hale (Jon) Feitelson; Several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com