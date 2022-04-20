JACKSON, Joyce Cole

Joyce Cole Jackson, 74, Lebanon, and formerly of Pineville, Ky. died April 17.

Joyce was born in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late, Alfred C. Stamper and Dorothy Wigglesworth Stamper. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jackson, brother, Doug Franklin, son-in-law, Greg Weddle and nephew, Craig Franklin.

She is survived by: daughters Allison (Deon) Pratt and Andrea Weddle; Sister-in-law Chris Franklin; Grandchildren Jenna Pratt, Jaymen Pratt, Jaya Pratt and Sidney Weddle; Several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Joyce from 9 a.m. -12 noon Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Bell County High School Auditorium, 9824 US Hwy. 25E, Pineville, KY. A short service will follow at 12 noon. A private graveside service will be held in Williamstown, Ky.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.