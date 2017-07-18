Jackson, Mary

Mary Jackson, age 88, passed away on July 12, 2017. The Funeral Service was 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Chapman Cemetery followed the service. Pallbearers: Timothy Garrett, Jimmy Moore, Andrew R. Jackson, Berry Hershaw, Brennan Hershaw, and Azel Tyree. The family extends special thanks to Quality Care.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by son Andrew H. Jackson, grandchildren Andrew R. Jackson and Sonya M. (Rick) Dilldine, sister Barbara Garrett, and nieces and nephews Timothy Garrett, Regina (Berry) Hershaw, Jimmy (Rhonda) Moore, Richard Bennett, and Byford Bennett. She is preceded in death by husband Andrew “Kenneth” Jackson, parents Russell and Hallie Jones Allen, sisters Frances Bennett and Annette Moore, and daughter-in-law Cathy C. Jackson. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.