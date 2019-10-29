Jacobson, Richard “Jake” Eldon

Richard “Jake” Eldon Jacobson, age 93, was welcomed to his heavenly home on Oct. 24, 2019, by his parents, Nels and Katie Fern Jacobson, his brothers Carl and Robert, his sister Helen, and his niece Karen. Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife, Lesley McDonald-Jacobson, son Ricky (Barbara) Jacobson, daughter Terry Riser; grandchildren Greg (Toni) Jacobson, Tammy Jacobson, Linda Jacobson, Chris Riser; and TJ Riser; great-granddaughter Kylie Jacobson; sisters Dorothy Rogacki and Beulah Allayaud; niece Jody (Chuck) Hoffman; nephew Carl (Helen) Jacobson Jr.

The Celebration of Life is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.