James, Hugh

Hugh B. James, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 21, 2020. Mr. James was preceded in death by parents, R B and Annie Kate James; and great-granddaughter, Penny Kersey. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Joyce James; children, Rhonda (David) Baker, Donna (Danny) Francis and Timothy (Donna) James; sister, Brenda James Tippit; grandchildren, Brittany (Trey) King, Tiffany (Justin) Granstaff, Cortany (CJ) Kersey, Daniel James and Emily Sue James; and great-grandchildren, Braden & Payton King, Lyla, Lux and Lincoln Granstaff and Samuel, Clara and Sawyer Kersey.

A private family service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to extend a special THANK YOU to the nurses and outpatient staff at TriStar Summit and Dr. Brian Hemphill, Sara Perry and their staff. Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation at: www.mds-foundation.org or you can donate blood in Mr. James’ memory.

