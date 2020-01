Lisa Ferrara James, born on Sept. 7, 1962, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.

Lisa is survived by her husband Bill James; his daughter Christina James, her daughter Bella and son Chevy; Lisa’s daughter Melissa Ferrara, her daughter Nyla and son Max. Lisa was the youngest of 11 siblings and is survived by seven: Pat, Carole, Laraine, Jimmy, Rose, Irene and Corrie. Lisa had 34 nieces and nephews and 43 Great nieces and nephews.