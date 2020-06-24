James Maness announces campaign for Mt. Juliet mayor

On Saturday, June 20, James Maness, vice mayor of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, announced his mayoral campaign in front of a crowd of supporters that had gathered in front of the Mt. Juliet Police Station. Current Mayor Ed Hagerty will not seek reelection.

Maness has been a city commissioner since 2010 and vice mayor since 2011. Maness also serves on the Mt. Juliet Parks and Greenways Board.

Maness, a native Tennessean, earned his bachelor’s degree in business. He has been married to his wife, Tracy, for over 22 years. Tracy is a middle school teacher in Wilson County. James and Tracy have two teenage daughters who are also students in Wilson County.

When asked why he is running for mayor, Maness replied, “Because leadership matters, and because vision matters. As Mayor, my top priority will be transportation. Now is the time to improve our roads in Mt. Juliet, which will reduce traffic congestion. My other top priority will be our first responders. The brave men and women of our police and fire departments sacrifice daily to protect our community, and I will always have their back. I also want people to know that I will fight any efforts to lay off our firefighters and first responders. These are the people who make Mt. Juliet a safe place to raise our children.”

Maness later went on to say, “I want to keep taxes low for our residents. I will always support our local businesses while working to bring in new, quality high-paying jobs to our city. Mt. Juliet is not defined by our politicians, but instead by the quality of the people who decide to call our city their home. I believe, as a city, our best is ahead of us, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve you and your family for years to come.”

Since being elected, Maness has sponsored legislation to remove the city’s red-light cameras, establish the current Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, and led the fight to add a recall provision to the city charter. Maness champions customer service, public safety, planning, and government transparency.

To learn more about James Maness, visit www.jamesmaness.com/.