JANCAREK, Emma Ann Shiflet

Emma Ann Shiflet Jancarek, 84, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 6.

Emma was born in Hart County, Ga. and was the daughter of the late, Willie Shiflet and Verona Lawton Shiflet Floyd.

She is survived by: Husband of 60 years Frank Jancarek; Sons Steven Frank Jancarek and Michael (Wendy) Jancarek Daughter Donna (Andy) Leopard; Brother Marvin Shiflet; Grandchildren Katelyn, Anna, Olivia, Carmen Rebekah, Jonah, Nathaniel and Rachel; Great-grandchildren Skylar, Presley and Myrna-Bea.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Robert Dunbar officiating. Active pallbearers will be Steve Jancarek, Michael Jancarek, Andy Leopard, Jonah Leopard, Eddie Campbell and Phil Campbell. Nathaniel Jancarek will serve as an honor-ary pallbearer.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.