Janeway, William Eugene “Gene”

William “Gene” Janeway passed away May 24, 2018 at age 83. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY, will follow on May 31, at 10 a.m.
Mr. Janeway was a mechanic and Shop Superintendent for many years at LoJac in Lebanon. Gene loved to work and retired at age 79 to fish and enjoy his grandchildren.
He is survived by wife Nancy Janeway, sons Joel (Beth) Janeway and Jeff (Jennie) Janeway, step-children Robert Dickens and Glenda Bennett, grandchildren Jonathan Janeway, Paul (Caroline) Janeway, Kimberly Janeway, and Mary Beth (Zach) Gore, and siblings Ronald Janeway and Louise (John) Mills. He is preceded in death by first wife Mary Lou Janeway, step-daughter Kay Smith, parents Roy and Edith Janeway, and sister Deloris Thompson.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
