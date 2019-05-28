Jankowski, Richard

Richard Jankowski, 91 of Lebanon, passed away at his residence on May 26, 2019. Mr. Jankowski was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Brest, Poland. Mr. Jankowski and his family were forced into Nazi labor camps during WWII where he survived 51 air raid bombings. He emigrated to the United States after the war and eventually settled in LaPorte, Indiana where he married and raised his family.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jankowski; children Christine Armantrout and Theresa Wiggington (Mike); grandchildren Josh Armantrout (Yai), Betsy Leach (Jeffrey), Amanda Schade (Aaron), James Wiggington (Sue Choi), Amy Wiggington; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Jan and Emilia Jankowski; two brothers Henry and Steve Jankowski; and son-in-law Jerry Armantrout.

Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. Mr. Jankowski will be laid to rest at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

