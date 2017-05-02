Jarrells, Larry Hugh

Larry Hugh Jarrells, age 67 of Lebanon, passed away April 29, 2017. Mr. Jarrells was preceded in death by parents, Brady and Dorothy Jarrells; step-mother, Ruth Rose Jarrells; and brother, Malcolm Jarrells. He is survived by wife, Faye Jarrells; son, Brady Clifford (Tonya) Jarrells; siblings, Kathy (Charles) Rutledge, Harry (Beverly) Jarrells, Warren (Debbie) Rose and Kim (Alan) Nunley; and three nieces.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Rev. Danny Sellars officiating. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 2, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with Masonic Services from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.