JEAN-RENE, Scherline Prosper

Scherline Prosper Jean-Rene, 43, Old Hickory, died May 8.

Scherline was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti and came to America at the age of 10. With the ambition to help herself, she excelled in different roles from basketball, volleyball, cosmetology, wife, mother and friend. Scherline worked hard and always gave everything 11 percent while battling Sickle Cell. From a young age, to her final days, you could always find Scherline with her mother in the kitchen reminiscing about old times. Regardless of what she was going through, she still held her head high and overcame her situation with a smile on her face. She will be truly missed and remain forever in our hearts. Scher-line was preceded by her father, Jean Prosper; sister, Myrflene Bazne and daughter, Joseline Boiteux.

She is survived: sons – Jesee, Jozjuan and Jaycob husband – Joubert Jean-Rene; mother, Jocelyne Les-tor; siblings, Mackenzie, Jean, Joanne, Jessica and Sara Prosper; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Debbie, Roman, Eva, Jaylen and many more.

Visitation was Saturday, May 29, with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jude Laport officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. There will be a reception at Misty Blue Event Venue, 6978 Lebanon Rd. C, Mt. Juli-et, TN immediately following the burial.

