Jennifer Milele named Mt. Juliet city commissioner

Jennifer Milele was selected to fill the District 4 seat on the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners on Monday. The seat has been vacant since former commissioner Brian Abston resigned May 24, 2019.

Mayor Ed Hagerty nominated Milele during the meeting, and the board voted 3-1 to appoint her. Other nominations included Gerard Bullock and James Bradshaw.

Over the past few meetings, the board has had difficulty in coming up with a majority vote to fill the vacant seat. During the last meeting, held July 22, the board was split between wanting to defer a vote and wanting to make an appointment. The standoff ended when Hagerty and District 3 Commissioner Art Giles left the meeting, thereby halting any business as a quorum was no longer present.

This unfinished business was picked back up at the meeting Monday night when the board came to a majority vote on Milele.

Milele said she was caught off guard when the board voted to appoint her, but she is excited for the opportunity to serve as the voice for her district, which includes Providence and South Mt. Juliet.

She released a statement Wednesday that read, in part:

“It is my desire to represent the voice of District 4 at the BOC table when making important decisions. As a citizen advocate with a heart to serve, I bring with me open-mindedness, common sense, personal commitment and accountability with a high standard of ethics. In representing constituents in my district, I plan on meeting and talking with them regularly because I believe they are part of the solution-making process on issues, concerns, problems, etc., since I am representing them.”

Milele will be sworn in as the District 4 commissioner at the next meeting on Aug. 26. She will serve as commissioner from the date of her swearing in until the next city election in November 2020.

Her full statement can be read below:

“On Monday night, Aug. 12, the Board of Commissioners (BOC) in Mt. Juliet appointed me to fill the vacant city commissioner’s seat in District 4. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held at the next BOC meeting on Monday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. at MJ City Hall.

I have been a resident of Mt. Juliet since 1984, raised two boys, part of which, as a single mom and homeowner. I decided to apply for the seat in July, and simply felt led to step up and do it after our community came together to raise concerns about the Belinda/Beckwith rezoning proposal plan that attempted to build a commercial-mixed use development in our backyards. This seat was vacated in May by the former commissioner Brian Abston, after he resigned.

It is my desire to represent the voice of District 4 at the BOC table when making important decisions. As a citizen advocate with a heart to serve, I bring with me open-mindedness, common sense, personal commitment and accountability with a high standard of ethics. In representing constituents in my district, I plan on meeting and talking with them regularly because I believe they are part of the solution-making process on issues, concerns, problems, etc., since I am representing them. In addition, I am interested in hearing what their interests are, including new ideas they would like me to bring to the table, as this city continues to grow.

I am honored and very excited for the opportunity to serve District 4 and the city of Mt. Juliet.”

*This post has been updated to include Milele’s statement.