Jennifer Milele sworn in as Mt. Juliet city commissioner

Jennifer Milele is sworn in as District 4 Commissioner by City Judge Carolyn Christoffersen at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night, Aug. 26. | Photo by Sarah Tate

At the Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting Monday night, Jennifer Milele was sworn in as the newest commissioner for District 4. Milele was appointed to the seat at the last meeting by the other members of the board and will serve until the next election in 2020.

Each member welcomed Milele to the commission, with Vice Mayor James Maness congratulating her for being the 31st member of the board.

To begin her first meeting, Milele thanked the board and members of the community for their support and said she is excited and honored to be the voice for District 4, which includes south Mt. Juliet and Providence.