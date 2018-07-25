Jennifer Stewart named Mt. Juliet City Planner

Jennifer Stewart was named the new Mt. Juliet city planner Tuesday afternoon. She was previously the deputy planner and zoning administrator while also holding the role of interim planner.

Stewart has been with the City of Mt. Juliet for 18 years. She started as a dispatcher with the police department in 2001 and two years later became the planning secretary. As city planner, Stewart will oversee the planning and zoning department. Though she will have new responsibilities as city planner, she said she will still maintain the zoning aspect of her previous position.

Stewart said she is a “homegrown Mt. Juliet girl” and believes this quality will add to her experience going forward as city planner.

“I’m from here so I know the city like the back of my hand,” she said. “I’ve formed great relationships with our developers, consultants and engineers, and I think that makes for a great team. We’re all on the same page.”

“I really care about the city, and I want to make sure that things are done correctly and in the best interest for the city and all of our current and future residents,” she said.

Stewart said she has a lot of backing within the community and from the Board of Commissioners and thanks everyone for their continued support.

“I am thrilled that the City Manager chose Jennifer as our next city planner,” said Mayor Ed Hagerty. “She is a seasoned employee, highly effective in her former role as zoning administrator and has been doing the work of the planner for many months. I am confident she will continue to excel in her role as planner.”

City Manager Kenny Martin said that he has been flooded with calls applauding the decision to promote Stewart since Tuesday.

“She is a true success story on how hard work, diligence, integrity and learning every nuance for every position she has served with the city from top to bottom can make dreams come true,” said Martin. “As a result she has achieved so much during her many years of dedicated service with the city.”

“At the end of the day, I love Mt. Juliet so much, and I really think I can make a difference,” said Stewart. “I really look forward to instilling my love for the city into developments going forward.”

Stewart is taking the place of the previous city planner who resigned in June.

This post has been updated to include comments from the City Manager.