Jennings, Lois Arlene LaTondress

Lois Arlene LaTondress Jennings, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, died June 7, 2020. Lois was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 19, 1928, to the late Louis and Irene Jordan LaTondress. She was the oldest of nine children that included sisters, Joy, Margie and Audrey and brothers, Harry, Bob, Jack, Dan and Wayne.

Due to the death of her father when she was sixteen, she helped raise and support her siblings by working at a drug store and lunch counter. It was there that Lois met a Tennessee boy by the name of Maurice “Punk” Jennings who was working for Goodyear and eating meals at the lunch counter. After graduation from high school, she moved to Tennessee to marry Punk in November of 1947. Their love story continued until his death in 1980; actually it continued until her death because it was always “Lois and Punk.” Lois worked with Punk at his grocery stores and at Winn Dixie and with the school system. She was a talented porcelain artist and enjoyed several years of china painting with her “Painting Pals” group.

She is survived by: Daughter – Melody Jennings-Griffin; Step-grandson – Anthony (Amanda) Griffin and family of Olive Branch, Mississippi; Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Billie Friel and Bill Wolfenbarger officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Grant Jackson, Preston Lay, Mark LaRocca, Dylan LaRocca, Bobby Colson, Dr. Pete Davis, Sherlie Bates and Frank Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be John Boyles, Grady Lynn, Dan and Sue Alexander, Jerry Smith, the China Painting Pals, Hillview friends and neighbors, Jason Brockman, Dr. Bernard Pare’, her namesake, Lois Marks Bentz, Wayne Murphy, LaVelle and Jimmy Allen, Charlene LaTondress, Chandra and Courtney Jackson and Maddie.

The family wishes to especially thank Carrick Glen and Avalon Hospice for the care and friendship given to Lois. She was happy at her Carrick Glen home for seven months.

