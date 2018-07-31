Jennings, Shawna Lynn

Shawna Jennings passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at age 46. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Aug. 1, from 4-8 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 1 p.m. until the service. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Ms. Jennings provided child care in her home and was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of God. She loved motorcycles, sharing time with family, being on the lake, and shopping. She is survived by children Easton Gage Ferrell and Avery Grant Ferrell; father Richard (Susan) Beadle; mother Patsy (Joe) Newman; brother Michael Beadle; grandparents Ara Christian and Kenneth Rogers; special friend William Shipper; father to children Wayne Ferrell; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Clyde and Lela Beadle and maternal grandparent Eugene Neely.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
