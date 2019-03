Jernigan, Robert D.

Robert D. “Bob” Jernigan, age 75 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 22, 2019.

He is survived by: Loving wife of 57 years – Carolyn Singleton Jernigan; Son – Keith (Ronda) Jernigan; Siblings – Kay Ralph, Linda Graham, Glenn Jordan, Renee Page and Beth Vaden; Grandchildren – Jeremy (Larissia) Jernigan and Amber (Steven) Turner; Great-grandchildren – Addison and Aiden Jernigan and Jacob, Lila and Rileigh Turner.

A funeral service was held Feb. 26 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Leeville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com