JOERGER, Janice Donna Hickey

Janice Donna Hickey Joerger, 58, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 1.

Janice was born in Lakewood, NJ and was the daughter of the late, Joseph John “Jack” Hickey, Jr. and Christine Lynne “Tina” Harris Hickey.

She is survived by: Husband of 26 years Mark Joerger; Daughters Jaclyn Fite and Katie Joerger; Sister Christine (Mark) Wright; Twin Sister Joyce (Randy) Gaines; Grandbaby Serrano due to be born in March 2022; Many nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life service was Monday, Sept. 6, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Kevin White officiat-ing.

Visitation was Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.