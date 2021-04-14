JOHNSON, David Lee

David Lee Johnson, age 55, Mt. Juliet, passed away April 10.

Lee was born in Decatur, Ala. and was the son of the late, William Arthur and Brenda Rae Johnson. He was a 1983 graduate of Dupont High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Lee was the owner of Johnson and Sons Enterprises, LLC and worked hard his whole life. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping with his family. His favorite activity was watching his wife catch lots of fish. Nothing gave him more joy than being with his family, watching his children and grandchildren grow and loving his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife and beautiful family, which he adored: wife of 36 years, Violet Johnson; children, Amanda Clay (Kenny), Chelse (Tanner) Moore, Eli Johnson and Ethan Johnson; brother, Allen (Rebecca) Johnson; grandchildren, Avery Violet Clay, Jameson Perry Clay, Emery Rae Moore and Easton Lee Moore; several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

A Celebration of Life service was conducted Tuesday, April 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers are being accepted on memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Veterans Organization of your choice.

Visitation was prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.