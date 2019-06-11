Johnson, Donnie Lee

Donnie Lee Johnson, age 60 of Hermitage, died June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Johnson, an infant sister, and sister, Debbie Morris.

He is survived by: Wife of 26 years – Lisa Whittle Johnson; Children – Christopher Chase Johnson and Samantha Leigh Johnson; Brothers – Randy Johnson and Rick (Peggy) Johnson; Granddaughter – Ava Lee Warren; Faithful companion – Molly.

A funeral service was held June 11 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com