JOHNSON, James Thomas “Tommy”

James Thomas Johnson, 72, Nashville passed away Oct. 2.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Cora Johnson; and daughter, Melissa Perkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Johnson; sister, Paula Dygert (Ed); children, Tim Johnson, Tosha Haynes (Mike), Jeff Johnson (Janet), James Johnson, Josh Johnson, and Amanda Johnson; grandchildren, Nikko, Christian, Kenzie, Abigail, Christopher, Taryn, Kaelin, Jordan, Turner, Jase, Shelbi, Kobe, Landon, Charli-Anne, and Eli; great-grandson, Gunner; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Green Hill Church. The visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Green Hill Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.