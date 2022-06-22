JOHNSON, Lee

Lee Johnson, beloved husband, father of three, brother, uncle and grandfather, and a gentleman, passed peacefully on April 21, in Mt. Juliet, at the age of 71. He was born July 24, 1950 in Uniontown, Ala. to the late Eddie and Marie Johnson. He was a man of strong faith, work ethic, and love for his family.

Lee finished high school at the Boston Boys Preparatory School in Boston, Mass.. He graduated from Lincoln University with a B.A. in Economics in 1972. He received a Brackenridge Fellowship to attend graduate school at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and earned his master’s degree in Urban Planning and Public Development in 1975.

Lee started his career with ATE Transportation Management in 1975; Ryder Truck Rental in 1996 and, upon retiring in 2005, consulted with many other transit systems. He held multiple positions and traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally in his career.

Lee had a passion for helping others. He enjoyed being a part of the mentoring program at Junior Achievement. He became a Dave Ramsey Certified Financial Coach, helping coach others to achieve financial freedom. In retirement, he achieved the DVM officer status with Toastmaster’s International. He particularly enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross and progressed to Regional Manager-Disaster Damage Assistant. He was an usher at Joy Church in Mt. Juliet and served in the food pan-try. No matter which state he lived, he served at each church he attended. He loved serving on a mission trip to Jamaica with Joy Church and would fondly share the experience.

Lee developed friends across the globe, some of whom he’d been affiliated with for more than 50 years. He loved meeting new friends and keeping old friends.

Lee is survived by his wife of 21 years, Josephine (Joy) Johnson, and 3 children — Sheri Burton, Frisco, Texas; Anna Woodfin Curtis (Michael, deceased), Boston, Mass.; and Jeremy Robbins (Jessica), Erlanger, KY; and four beloved grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all family and friends that provided encouragements, visits, meals and serviced during Lee’s illness. All are loved dearly.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations on Lee’s behalf can be made to Lincoln University in the Lee & Joy Johnson Scholarship Fund entitled “First Step Endowed Scholarship Fund. Lincoln University/First Step Endowment Fund Scholarship, Office of Intuitional Advancement, 1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352.