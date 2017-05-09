Johnson, Melanie Thompson

Melanie Thompson Johnson, age 49 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 6, 2017. Preceded in death by parents, William & Anne Thompson. She is survived by husband of 20 years, Phil Johnson; sisters, Edie (Monty) Smith, Susanne (Scott) Barfield, Beth (Tommy) Curles and Becky (Tommy) Lee; nieces & nephews, Betsy Johnson, Ashley and Matthew Lee, Tyler, Justin and Lauren Barfield, and Kevin and Brittany Smith; and in-laws, Edward & Etsuko Johnson.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Randy Stoecker officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 20, from noon until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.