Johnson, Richard P.

Richard P. Johnson, age 75 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018. He was a man who loved God and could not wait to see him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paschel Johnson and Johnetta Pugh Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Johnson; two children, Jennifer (Chad) Spivey and Darryl (Kendra) Johnson; five grandchildren, Courtney Shaddock, Kendra (Cody) Weems, Olivia Johnson, Lydia Johnson, and Creighton Johnson; one great-grandson due Aug. 26, Eli Jace Weems; and brother, Gerald Johnson.
A small graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Please visit the online obituary: www.hermitagefh.com.
