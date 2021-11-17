JOHNSON, Richard Theodore

Richard Theodore Johnson, 85, Lebanon, died Nov. 12. Richard was born in Providence, RI and was the son of the late, Otto Theodore Johnson and Lucille Marie Berger Johnson. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design. Richard was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and even wanted to try out for the Boston Braves, but his mother discouraged it. He was a collector of sports cards and loved to shop for bargains. Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Lynn Geldard.

He is survived by: Wife of 63 years, Janet Johnson; Children, Janie Jaco, Susan (Darrell) Chaffin and Richard Johnson; Brother, David (Jean) Johnson; Grandchildren, Shannon (Luke), Uriah, Christy (Joe), Kearstin (Bryan), Dani (Brent), Teddy (Lorah), Grace and Will; Great-grandchildren – Abby, Rocky, Alli-son, Camden and Ellistyn

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.