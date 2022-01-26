JOHNSON, Robert Neil “Bob”

Robert Neil Johnson, 69, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 24, after a brief battle with cancer.

Johnson was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church. He worked with several missions of the church including Compassionate Hands and SALT (serving at the Lord’s table). He was the son of the late, Willard Earl and Frances Tant Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Ray Johnson.

He is survived by: Wife of 51 years Bonnie Mabry Johnson of Mt. Juliet; Daughters Angie (William) Bur-gess and Karen M. McCarthy both of Mt. Juliet; Brother – Ronald Earl (Kathy) Johnson of Kingston Springs, Granddaughters Brianna Burgess, Brittany (Zach) McCarthy, Faith McCarthy, Emma Burgess and Aurora Burgess.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 pm Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Sandra Clay officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be member of The Faith Searchers Class at Cook’s United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cook’s United Methodist Church to continue to support the missions of the church that Bob loved.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel and will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.