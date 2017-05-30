Johnson, Sharon Adams

Sharon Adams Johnson, age 68 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017. Sharon was born on December 22, 1948 in Lewisburg, Marshall County, TN to Daniel C. and Bessie G. Adams. She is one of six children. She lost her battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2017. She had early education in the Lewisburg schools and graduated from MCHS in 1966. After graduation in 1966, she enrolled in the Ray Reed Beauty School in Nashville, TN to become a hairstylist. Also in 1967, she married Larry E. Ray. She was widowed in 1987. She lived in Wheel, TN at this time and operated a beauty salon from her home there. She met her husband, Paul Johnson, in 1998 and they were married in June of 1999. Following their marriage, they lived in Mt. Juliet, TN until the present. Sharon’s home church is First Baptist, Lewisburg, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte Ann Adams, who passed away in 1965; brother, Johnny W. Adams, who passed away in December, 2015. She is survived by her husband, Paul Johnson; sisters, Mary Jane Kilpatrick of Franklin, TN, and Pamela J. Miller, of Belfast, TN; brother, Daniel Edward Adams, of Lewisburg, TN; step-daughter, Melissa Briney; step-grandchildren, Morgan and Krista Briney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends also survive.

Sharon loved pretty flowers, the Beach, Holiday get-togethers with her family, 1951 Restored Ford, car shows, dogs, cats, horses, mountains in Autumn, and long lunches with her sisters. She loved to laugh and loved her husband, Paul Johnson dearly.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 24, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Visitation with the family will begin Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

