JOHNSON, Timothy Wade “Timbo”

Timothy “Timbo” Johnson, Watertown, passed away on April 21 at age 60.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jason Haskin, was Sunday, April 25, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ryan Huffman, Alan Huffman, Sean Huffman, Allen Wade Cox, Manny Nogueira, Don (Bubba) Smith, David Brady, and Bubba Cantrell. Honorary Pallbearers: Co-workers at WestRock. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday until the service at 2 p.m.

Timothy Wade Johnson was born in Detroit, Mich. to Dorace Downs and William F. Johnson. He is preceded in death by father Reverend William Johnson, and siblings Sharon Hawkes, Susan Yount, Sheila Smith, and Darrell Johnson. He is survived by mother Dorace Johnson, sister Belinda Cox, daughter Heather (Manny Nogueira) Johnson, step-children Ryan Huffman, Alan (Jordan) Huffman, and Sean Huffman, grandchildren Korbin Theragood, Zaidyn Frazer, and Malachi Huffman, wife Dora Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

