Johnson, William David

David Johnson passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at age 53. A funeral service was held Dec. 21 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

David is survived by mother Judy Woodard, sisters Sandra Hendrix, Rhonda (Jackie) Nation, and Regina Johnson, and sister-in-law Jennifer Nation. He is preceded in death by father Jimmy Johnson, stepmother Carol Johnson, half-brothers Joe Johnson and Bobby Nation, and step-brother Ricky Gassaway.

