News Ticker

Johnson, William David

December 31, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

David Johnson passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at age 53. A funeral service was held Dec. 21 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

David is survived by mother Judy Woodard, sisters Sandra Hendrix, Rhonda (Jackie) Nation, and Regina Johnson, and sister-in-law Jennifer Nation. He is preceded in death by father Jimmy Johnson, stepmother Carol Johnson, half-brothers Joe Johnson and Bobby Nation, and step-brother Ricky Gassaway.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.