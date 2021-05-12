Kevin Johnson passed away May 3, at age 51.

The Funeral Service was conducted by Brother Rodney Haskin, Friday, May 7, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Honorary Pallbearers: John Hoover, Michael Dranes, Mike Jackson, and Karen Peek. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home Thursday and Friday until the service.

Jonathan Kevin Johnson was born in Lebanon to Evelyn Gibbs and Jerry Johnson.

Kevin is survived by brothers Jimmy (Tammy) Johnson and Kerry (Annie) Johnson, nieces Nena Taylor, Krystal Johnson, and Rosa Johnson, nephew Elliot Johnson, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by parents Evelyn and Jerry Johnson, and grandparents Ruby Lois and Jim B. Johnson, and Rosa and Frank Gibbs. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.