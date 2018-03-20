Jones, Christie Lee

Christie Lee Jones, age 58 of Old Hickory, died March 14, 2018. Christie was a member of Saturn Drive Baptist Church. She was a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Although Christie did not have children of her own, she loved children and was a babysitter to many over the years. Christie was preceded in death by her father, Charles M. Jones and twin nephews, Justin Charles and David Monroe Jones.
She is survived by: Mother – Louise Kolbe Jones; Brothers – Andrew M. “Andy” (Cheryl) Jones, Randy Jones andCharles “Buddy” (Judy) Jones; Nieces – Kelly, Amanda, Abby, Audra, Jennifer, Victoria and Kayla; Great-nieces and nephews – Kolbe, Landon, Weston, Bella, Rilynn, Allison,Alex, Andrew, Anna Belle, Lillianna and Christine.
Funeral services were conducted March 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
