Jones, David Rex Sr.

David Rex Jones Sr., 84, of Lebanon, formerly of Ravenswood, West Virginia, died June 7, 2020, at his residence.

In addition to his parents, Sherman R. and Sylvie Lambert Jones, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jones, and a son, David R. Jones, Jr.

David is survived by the love of his life, Betty F. Harmon Jones, who he married in 1957. Also surviving, daughter Dovie L. Bowen; son Denis (Lynn) Jones; brother Bobby L. (Sandy) Jones; grandchildren Melissa (Daniel) Starcher; Tiffany Bowen; Christina Jones; Jacob (Sarah) Bowen; Morgan Jones; Sylvie Jones; great-grandchildren Adalynn, Jayla, Xander, Bryce and a great-granddaughter due in July 2020.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.