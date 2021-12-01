JONES, Dexter Wayne

Dexter Wayne Jones, 65, Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 28.

Dexter was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Charles Fred Jones and Estelle Corrine Jor-dan Haralson. He was retired from Nissan. Dexter was also retired from the Tennessee National Guard with 33 years of service. He enjoyed tinkering and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his brother, J.W. Jones; step-father, Earl Haralson; step-mother, Peggy Jones and nephew, Michael Sand-ers.

He is survived by: Wife of 44 years, Patty Childers Jones; Daughters Amanda Jones (Jason) Sorey and Misty Jones (Dave) Humphreys; Brother Wesley Jones; Sisters, Elaine Burnett Thompson, Barbara Dale (Herbert) Sanders and Ellen Jones (Daryl) Moore; Grandchildren Gabriel Sorey, Adam Sorey and Julia Humphreys; Many nieces, nephews and friends

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan-ny Tomlinson officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Sorey, Gabriel Sorey, Adam Sorey, Dave Humphreys, Donnie Arvin, Josh Hall, Clay Burnett and Chad Childers.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 www.garysinisefoundation.org

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.