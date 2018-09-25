Jones, Edna Jean

Edna Jean Jones, age 96 of Hermitage, died Sept. 23, 2018. Mrs. Flint was the daughter of the late Paul P. and Edna Mae Hermann Schneiderhan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Schneiderhan, and sister, Mary Ruth Miller.

She is survived by: Husband – Rex L. Jones; Son – Ron (Mary) Jones; three Grandchildren; seven Great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

At Mrs. Jones’ request, her remains will be cremated and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 835, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com