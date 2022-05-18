JONES, Frances Simmons

Frances Simmons Jones, 71, Mt. Juliet, died May 10.

Frances was born in Portsmouth, Va. and was the daughter of the late Floyd Robert Simmons and Mary Elizabeth Smith Simmons. She worked for many years for Jones Bros. and she, along with her husband, owned Capital City Office Machines. Frances loved to travel and was an avid Tennessee Ti-tans fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gene Jones and brother, William Sim-mons.

She is survived by: Children David (Trina) Desforges and Jennifer (Jim) Loftis; Step-children Scott Jones and Jeremy (Candace) Jones; Brother Richard (Mary Ann) Simmons; Grandchildren Nikki Williamson, Tessa Stanley, Shelby Loftis, Noah Loftis, Chelsea Delligatti, Jacob Jones, Lauren (Michael) Freeman and Brandon (Taylor) Jones; Great-grandchildren Michael and Alice Freeman.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Frances from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.