JONES, Guy Clifton “Bud”

Guy Clifton Jones, 91, Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 12.

Guy was born in Mt. Juliet, and was the son of the late, Guy Dowdy Jones and Delia Lucile Fox Jones. He was a member of Greenhill Church of Christ. Guy was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy P. Jones. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Alice (Nabe) McCulloch and his brother, Bob (Ann) Jones.

He is survived by: Wife of 14 years Janice Pennington Jones; Daughter Carol Arnold; Step-daughters Robin Hitchcock and Kim Arnold; Granddaughters Chandra Noller and Tansy Traywick; four Step-grandchildren; Great-grandchildren Colby and Emmy Traywick and Haley and Garratt Nollner; four Step-great-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ with Pat Hackney and Darrell Blankenship officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Ronny Nollner, Marshall Traywick, Stan Force, Colby Traywick and Garratt Nollner.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, PO Box 11180, Nashville, TN 37222 or the charity of your choice.

Visitation was Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.