Jones, Mable Gray Prater

Jones, Mabel Gray Prater, age 92, of Hermitage, died Jan. 4, 2018.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Abundant Life Church. She was retired chief clerk of the Federal Probation and Parole Office in Nashville. Mrs. Jones was a native of Insko, KY and was the daughter of the late Claud F. and Jennie Margaret Nickell Prater. She was the Salutatorian of the 1943 graduating class of Mt. Sterling High School. Mrs. Jones was an avid country music fan.
She was also preceded in death by four siblings; her grandson Zakree Biel, and her former husband, Paul Jones.
She is survived by: Children – Kathy (Richard) Biel and Billy Paul (Cheryl) Jones; Grandchildren – Jonathan Paul Woodard, Morgan J. (Bobby) Ulery, Sara J. (Kyle) St. John, Rachel (Andy) Leftwich, Ami Biel and Jamie B. Rigsby; Great-grandchildren – Eli and Isaac Ulery, Owen, Mary Addison and Le’Vannia St. John and Blake and Luke Shelton.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Abundant Life Church, 1000 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., with Pastor Larry Grainger officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church, 1000 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
