Jones, Mary Edith Barnes

Mary Edith Barnes Jones, age 74 of Mt. Juliet, died June 18, 2019. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Sherman D. and Rosie Ellie Loftis Barnes. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Estel Barnes, Elmer Barnes and Anna Dell Carmack.

She is survived by: Husband of 57 years – Aaron Jones; Daughters – Tammy (Jeff) Haskins and Sandra (Jay) Keopf; Sister – Estelene Netherton; Grandchildren – Joshua (Callie) Haskins, Lucas Haskins, Jacob Haskins, Mikayla Keopf, Jameson Keopf, Michael Keopf and Karina Keopf; Great-grandchildren – Jackson Haskins and one due in November 2019; Several nieces and nephews; Many friends.

A funeral service was held June 22 at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, and entombment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211 or to Happy Haven Children’s Home, 2311 Wakefield Drive, Cookeville, TN 38501.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com