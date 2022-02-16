JONES, Robert Anderson “Bob”

Robert Anderson Jones, 88, Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 7. Bob was born in Mt. Juliet, and was the son of the late, Guy Dowdy Jones and Delia Lucile Fox Jones. He was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Bob was formerly President of Jones Bros, Inc. He enjoyed antique cars and was a longtime member of the Middle TN Region AACA Car Club. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Killion Jones on Jan. 17. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Alice (Nabe) McCulloch.

He is survived by: Brother Guy C. (Janice) Jones; Sister Evelyn Force; Many nieces and nephews

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, PO Box 11180, Nashville, TN 37222 or the charity of your choice.

Visitation was Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.