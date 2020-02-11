Jones, Russell Howard

Russell Howard, “Rusty” Jones, age 63 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 3, 2020. Rusty was the son of the late Howard Edward and Dorothy Lillian Bolling Jones.

He is survived by: Children – Russell Howard “Dusty” Jones, Jr., Christina Lynn Higham and Robert Shane “Bobby” Jones; Brothers – Bradley Eugene Jones and Wesley Grant (Rachel) Jones; Grandchildren – Wanda Lynn Higham, Kaya Rebecca Jean Higham and Isabella Amore’ Wood; Former wives – Robin Lynn Buchanan and Wanda Blanche Travis; Life-long friend since 6th grade – Jere Lane.

A Celebration of Life was held Feb. 7 at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com