Jones, William Leslie

William Leslie Jones, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019 in Nashville at the age of 88. A memorial service was held Aug. 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. All flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wilson County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, in honor of Mr. Jones.

In addition to his parents, Avril Terry Jones and Mary Alice Davis, he was preceded in death by loving wife of 65 years, Peggy Hurley Jones. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Jones and Katherine (James) Jones Render; grandson, Trey Render; and brothers, Robert Jones and Phillip Keel.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.