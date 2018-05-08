Jordan, Anderson Wood

Anderson Wood Jordan, 81 of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Friday, April 27, 2018.
He is survived by wife, Marilyn C. Jordan, and sons, Ronnie and Archie; four grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Lunn, Sarah Womack, Donald Jordan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Judy Davis, his parents Roy and Katie Jordan, and his sister Dorothy Balfour.
Andy was Director of Public Works for several Tennessee cities. He retired in 1993. He was a Navy Verteran having served on the submarine USS Clamagore. He was one of the founders of Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet and served as a Deacon and Sunday School supervisor at the church and currently was a Deacon at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church in Fairfield Glade.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service was held May 5 at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church.
